Three strikers Chelsea could sign before the summer transfer window shuts

Once upon a summer’s eve, Chelsea Football Club embarked on a relentless pursuit to reinforce their squad, seeking players who possessed not only skill, but the sheer brilliance to dazzle on the hallowed Stamford Bridge turf. The whims of the transfer market were as tempestuous as ever, and among the names that emerged, Victor Osimhen shone brighter than a thousand stars.

However, an unwelcome revelation rained down upon the club; they were confronted with an astonishing fee of €180 million for the coveted striker. With hearts heavy as lead, Chelsea was forced to part ways with their dreams of signing the prodigious Nigerian, crossing his name off their illustrious list.

1. Kolo Muani

With anticipation building, Chelsea’s determined manager, Chelsea enquired once again about the young prodigy Kolo Muani’s availability. What once stood at a colossal €90 million, now dwindled to a much more manageable €70 million, with enticing add-ons sprinkled into the equation.

This development instantly heightened the senses of Chelsea’s astute negotiators, igniting the belief that they could turn this promising saga into a triumphant reality.

2. Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez, a name that reverberates with immense potential, has captured the attention of many prestigious clubs across Europe, but it is his rumored destination that sets hearts racing and minds wandering.

Pochettino, the tactical genius, envisions a formidable future for Martinez at the iconic Stamford Bridge. Lukaku and Aubameyang’s astronomical wages weigh heavily, standing as a hurdle that must first be overcome. Once their colossal salaries are wiped off the books, only then will the stage be set for Martinez’s arrival.

3. Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea received some good news from their scouts regarding Dusan Vlahovic, a young forward playing for Juventus in Serie A. However, there were doubts whether they could convince the Italian side to let go of their star player. The talented striker has been on the radar of several European giants for quite some time now, and it seems that the Blues are ready to join the race for his signature.

ShidNation90 (

)