Three Signings Manchester United Should Make For Them To Win Premier League For 2023/2024

In preparation for the 2023–2024 season in the English Premier League, Manchester United is actively pursuing new player acquisitions.

Mason Mount was just signed by Erik Ten Hag’s side from Chelsea.Andre Onana has been mentioned as a potential new addition.

Several teams have shown interest in Onana, but The Sun reports that Chelsea and Manchester United are in a bidding war for his services and United may end up signing him in the next few hours.

Which other players do United need to add to their roster in order to contend in 2023/2024, once these acquisitions have been made?

The article highlights two areas where Erik Ten Hag might improve to better compete at the English Premier League level.

Erik Ten Hag might also look towards bolstering the defensive midfielder position.After losing Paul Poga and Nemanjic Matic, United no longer has a reliable defensive midfielder in their roster.

McTominay and Donny Van Beek, who have both reportedly underperformed compared to what was expected of them by Erik Ten, may be allowed to depart Manchester United this summer.

United should target Moses Caicedo as their next defensive midfielder, as suggested in this article.Many teams, including Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea, are worried about Caicedo, but his asking price may deter them. He is rumored to be carrying £ 80M in cash.United can pursue him to improve their roster

United should also fortify its striking.There have been rumors that the Red Devils are interested in signing players like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Hojlund, and Romo.If the article is to be believed, though, Manchester United should sign Harry Kane.

Kane is a cutting-edge forward who is familiar with the nuances of the English Premier League.Perhaps he doesn’t need any adjustment time.United can win the Premier League with Kane at the helm because of his proven track record in the league and the talent of players like Rashford, Bruno, and Mason Mount.

