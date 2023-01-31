Three Shirt Number Jorginho could wear at Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has agreed to a £ 12 million deal with London rivals Chelsea to sign midfielder Jorginho on transfer deadline day.

Photo Credit: Twitter

The Gunners agreed £ 10 million in guaranteed fees with £ 2 million in add-ons, with the 31-year-old set to sign a contract until summer 2024, with an option to extend for an extra year.

Photo Credit: Twitter

With Jorginho swapping west London blue for north London red, here are the squad numbers he could wear for Arsenal 20, 22, or 26 would look much cleaner for a deep-lying midfielder and are up for grabs.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal tried to sign Jorginho in the summer of 2020, the year before the midfielder won the Champions League and European Championships with Italy.

He is expected to sign a contract until 2024 with an option of a further year.

Both clubs have agreed on the deal as he was supposed to be a free agent by the summer of 2023.

Olaiyasport (

)