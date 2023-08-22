Three reasons why Mykhailo Mudryk must start for Chelsea against Luton on Friday

Chelsea football club will take on premier league new comers Luton at Stamford bridge this Friday looking to bounce back from their 3-1 disappointing defeat against Westham united and win their first game of the 2022-2023 English premier league season.

Mauricio Pochettino clearly have few things to sort out ahead of that game with Carney Chukwuemeka joining the likes of Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile on the treatment table.

Carney Chukwuemeka will miss Friday game with injury Twitter photos.

One player who will be very much available for selection is the Chelsea new number ten Mykhailo Mudryk, the winger is yet to start any of Chelsea’s game so far this season, we feel he due a start and below are three reasons why we are tipping him for a start.

Mykhailo Mudryk yet to start a game for Chelsea this season Twitter photos.

The 433 formation. We are convinced that Mauricio Pochettino will deploy a 433 formation on Friday and Mykhailo Mudryk could be the wild card for that game alongside Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling.

Confidence booster. No disrespect to Luton but Chelsea is the overwhelming favorite to take all three points in that game, Mykhailo Mudryk could use that game to finally regain his confidence and start fulfilling the hyped surrounding him.

Mykhailo Mudryk performed poorly against Westham united last weekend Twitter photos.

Replacement for Carney Chukwuemeka. As we mentioned earlier, Carney Chukwuemeka will be out of Friday action and Mykhailo Mudryk should be the man to replace him in attack.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez Twitter photos.

