Gabriel Jesus is expected to miss the first few weeks of Arsenal’s Premier League season after undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissue.

With the Brazilian out, Arteta will need to find a short-term replacement, and Leandro Trossard, who cost £27 million, might be the answer.

1. Current form

Trossard, a Belgian winger, returned from injury to score his first goal of the summer against the MLS All-Stars. He made his debut in Los Angeles, scoring twice in the second half to challenge the Barcelona defence and Sergio Dest.

Arsenal are allegedly interested in signing Mohamed Kudus, but Trossard’s strong performances may change their minds. Trossard, Arsenal’s highest preseason goalscorer, should be given a start. This summer, he has played on the left and as a left-sided #8 but has not appeared as a striker.

2. Able to replicate Jesus’ role

Arteta of Arsenal feels that players should be aware of each other’s positioning in order to enable rapid passing and control. Trossard, who plays similarly to Gabriel Jesus, is a natural match for the team. He can mimic Jesus’ link-up play and play as a midfielder to assist Martin Odegaard.

Trossard has proved that forwards can also be playmakers with a hat-trick of assists in a 3-0 win over Fulham. Trossard has rapidly adjusted to Arteta’s framework and has a natural aptitude to use space, making him a great fit for the free-flowing style despite only beginning his first full season.

3. Too good to be sidelined

Although Arsenal fans may not agree, Gabriel Jesus’ injury could be a gift in disguise. His absence from the team will ideally eliminate any long-term injury risk to his knee and provide an opportunity to a player who would not have received one otherwise.

Following the Belgian’s strong performances, some Arsenal fans called for him to replace Gabriel Martinelli in the starting lineup for the start of the season. With Martinelli’s fellow Brazilian out, the 22-year-old might keep his place in the starting lineup, while Trossard also plays.

Trossard has done everything he can to take his chances since joining the Gunners, and if Martinelli hadn’t been so impressive over the last few seasons, ‘Le Tross’ would be a first-team regular.

