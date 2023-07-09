Three Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Considered Better Than Lionel Messi

As the comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is subjective, it is important to recognize that both players possess unique qualities and strengths that set them apart. A lot of people consider these two footballers to be among the greatest of all time, and opinions can vary depending on the preferences and biases of the individual. However, here are three strong reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is considered better than Lionel Messi:

1. Consistency and longevity

In the span of 15 years that Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing at the highest level of football, he has demonstrated incredible consistency and longevity. Throughout his career, he has consistently shown exceptional performance, both for the club and for the country. Over the course of his career, Ronaldo has won league titles in three different countries, including England, Spain, and Italy, and he has scored more than 700 goals. The fact that he has been able to maintain such high standards for such a long period of time is a testament to his work ethic, professionalism, and dedication to his work

2. Versatility and adaptability

By excelling at a variety of positions and roles throughout his career, Ronaldo has demonstrated his versatility. He has played as a winger, a forward, as well as a central striker, demonstrating his flexibility in adapting to different tactical formations and systems. Furthermore, Ronaldo has proven his ability to perform in different leagues and under different managers, demonstrating his adaptability to various playing styles and environments. With this versatility, he has consistently contributed to the success of his teams.

3. Impact in multiple clubs

In addition to his success with multiple clubs, Ronaldo has also made a substantial impact on the Portuguese national team. As part of Manchester United’s dominance in the English Premier League, he played a crucial role in ensuring they won three consecutive league titles and three successive UEFA Champions Leagues. He then transferred to Real Madrid, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer and guided the club to numerous domestic and European successes, including four Champions League titles. After joining Juventus, Ronaldo continued to perform at a high level, winning two Serie A titles with the team. Moreover, he has been a key player for the Portuguese national team, leading them to victory in the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo’s impact across different teams and competitions highlights his ability to consistently deliver on the biggest stages.

