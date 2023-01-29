Three reasons why Chelsea should sell Hakim Ziyech this winter transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The January transfer window is still open, and speculation is rife about who will be on the move. One of the most talked-about potential moves involves Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Chelsea are not short of attacking options, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Raheem Sterling all vying for a starting spot. Ziyech has struggled to make an impact since joining the Blues from Ajax in the summer and has yet to start a Premier League game since the World Cup.

With that in mind, it could make sense for Chelsea to consider selling Ziyech to Newcastle United this winter transfer window. Here’s why:

1. Newcastle have a need for a creative attacker.

Newcastle have been lacking a creative spark in attack this season, with their top scorer in the Premier League being Miguel Almiron, who is a winger. Ziyech could be the perfect addition to their squad, adding the flair and guile that have been missing from their frontline.

2. The funds could be used to strengthen other areas.

Chelsea have already splashed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke this window and are likely to be in the market for more reinforcements. Selling Ziyech could free up funds for the Blues to strengthen other areas of the squad, such as midfield.

3. Ziyech could benefit from regular football

At Chelsea, Ziyech is unlikely to be guaranteed a starting spot due to the competition for spots. A move to Newcastle could give him the opportunity to play regular first-team football, something that could benefit both the player and his new club.

In conclusion, there are a number of reasons why Chelsea should consider selling Hakim Ziyech to Newcastle United this winter transfer window. The funds raised could be used to strengthen other areas of the squad, while Ziyech himself could benefit from the chance to play more regularly.

