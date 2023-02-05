Three Reasons To Be Positive About Casemiro Suspension For Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro made his return from suspension against Crystal Palace and promptly picked up another one. The Brazilian midfielder was shown a straight red card in Manchester United’s win against Crystal palace. The midfielder was singled out by the referee after he was seen by VAR in violent misconduct. Here are three reasons to be positive about Casemiro’s

1. Casemiro will miss two premier league games against Leeds United and Leicester City at home. He will be fresh for the Carabao cup final against Newcastle United and Barcelona in Europa League.

2. Manchester United deadline signing Marcel Sabitzer will be thrown straight into the starting lineup to get more playing time rather than introduced in the closing stages of the game.

3. Manchester United is currently over-reliant on Casemiro this season. The three matches without Casemiro will test Manchester United and force them to adapt without him. They will have to prove to their opponents that they can win matches without him.

