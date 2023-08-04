Three Real Madrid players who need to improve their game after two preseason defeats

Real Madrid’s preseason has not gone as planned, with disappointing defeats against Barcelona and Juventus raising concerns among fans and management alike. As the new season approaches, there are three players in particular who need to step up and improve their game to ensure Los Blancos return to their winning ways: Rodrygo Goes, Joselu Mato, and Thibaut Courtois

Photo credit: Marca

1. Rodrygo Goes:

Rodrygo is undoubtedly a talented player with immense potential, but he has struggled to consistently deliver impactful performances. The Brazilian winger needs to work on his strength and end product in the final third. While his flair and dribbling ability are unquestionable, his physicality and strength have often let him down. In the wake of some lacklustre preseason displays, Rodrygo must focus on refining his composure in front of goal and developing a better understanding of when to release the ball or take on defenders. Improved decision-making will be crucial for him to become a reliable attacking option for Real Madrid.

2. Joselu Mato:

Having recently joined Real Madrid from Alaves, Joselu Mato faces the pressure of proving himself at one of the world’s biggest clubs. The Spanish striker showed promise in La Liga last season, but he will need to adapt quickly to the demands of playing for Real Madrid. Joselu must demonstrate his ability to link up plays with his teammates and be a clinical finisher in front of goal. His positioning and movement inside the box will be vital for capitalising on Real Madrid’s attacking buildup. The pre-season defeats against Barcelona and Juventus have highlighted the need for a potent striking force, and Joselu has an opportunity to showcase his skills and make a positive impact in the upcoming season.

3. Thibaut Courtois:

As the last line of defence, Thibaut Courtois has a significant role in goal for Real Madrid. While he has been a reliable goalkeeper, he will be the first to admit that there is room for improvement. Courtois needs to work on his distribution and decision-making under pressure. At times, he has been caught out by long balls and crosses, and these lapses have cost Real Madrid dearly. Consistency will be key for Courtois in the new season, as he aims to keep a tight and organised defence to prevent further defeats.

Imjohn (

)