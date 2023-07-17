Three potential benefits of playing Jakub Kiwior in Zinchenko role

Preseason is an opportune time for clubs to experiment with fresh tactical innovations, and Arsenal took full use of it on midweek, drawing 1-1 against German club FC Nürnberg with Jakub Kiwior in a different role.

For their friendly match at the Max-Morlock-Stadion, the Gunners made several positional changes, with one notable experiment being the usage of Jakub Kiwior in an Oleksandr Zinchenko-esque inverted role anytime we found ourselves in possession.

Despite the unspectacular setting, this choice piqued the interest of fans and had significant promise throughout its brief 50-minute demonstration. This could imply Mikel Arteta has discovered another hybrid alternative that could be valuable throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

1. He could be a capable deputy for Zinchenko

Although Zinchenko saw significant playing time in his rookie season, he has a lengthy injury history that makes him untrustworthy as our sole invertible option.

Last season, the Ukrainian missed 15 matches across all competitions due to persistent calf strains and a minor knee injury, and his absence would undoubtedly hamper Arsenal’s chances of winning both the domestic and European titles next season. The best ability, as the phrase goes, is availability.

Kiwior, on the other hand, is a gifted ball player who would readily slip into midfield if called upon, having played there nearly completely during his debut season in the Spezia senior team.

Kiwior’s profile is that of a great progressive passer who can turn on a dime.

2. He gives Arsenal better defensive cover

While no one can deny his talent in possession or the attacking value he adds with precise vertical passes, the 26-year-old struggles in 1v1 situations at the back and is known to suffer lapses in concentration–perhaps most notably for the decisive goal scored by his new teammate, Kai Havertz, in the 2021 Champions League final.

These deficiencies may help Kiwior’s case for first-team minutes, as he is well-suited to the offensive demands of our inverted role while also drawing on his centre-back experience to better compete in duels and snuff out counter-attacks when the ball is lost.

It remains to be seen how Kiwior manages himself in particular situations, but from a wide defensive standpoint (especially in games where we have less possession),

3. He could help Arsenal execute the ‘John Stones’ role

Manchester City demonstrated the value of daring center-backs on their way to an unprecedented treble last season, with Stones’ deep starting position making it impossible to mark his forward dashes.

Furthermore, his superb ball control provided the Champions with an extra body in every phase of possession, allowing each no. 8 to drift into more advanced spots for increased goal threat, while the midfield station allows him to retreat quickly and therefore aid the defensive effort.

From an Arsenal standpoint, Kiwior’s skill set means he can also protect the Gunners’ backline if William Saliba is encouraged to drive into the middle, or right-back inversion may see the Pole take on the marauding role himself, as he possesses the technical ability to evade any opposition press.

