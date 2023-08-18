Three Possible Solutions To Real Madrid’s Forward Decision

The transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s potential move to Real Madrid has taken unexpected turns, leaving the Spanish giants to explore alternative options to bolster their attacking prowess. As the transfer window inches towards its closure, Real Madrid must consider creative solutions to their forward conundrum. Let’s delve into three intriguing alternatives that could reshape their attacking dynamics.

1. Mato Joselu:

When facing unexpected challenges, sometimes the answer lies within. Mato Joselu, a familiar face at Real Madrid, could step up as an unconventional solution to the striker’s position. While not a high-profile signing like Mbappe, Joselu brings a wealth of experience and familiarity with Real Madrid’s setup.

Joselu’s physical presence and aerial ability could add a new dimension to Real Madrid’s attack. His hold-up play and ability to bring teammates into the game could unlock opportunities for the creative talents in midfield. The Spanish striker’s hard work and dedication to the badge could resonate with fans, aligning with Real Madrid’s tradition of nurturing homegrown talents.

2. Rodrygo Goes:

Rodrygo Goes has showcased his versatility across various attacking positions, and an experiment as a centre forward could offer Real Madrid an exciting alternative. The Brazilian’s pace, dribbling, and eye for goal make him a natural candidate to lead the line. His movement and ability to exploit spaces could create headaches for opposition defences.

While Rodrygo has predominantly operated as a winger, a transition to the centre could amplify his goal-scoring instincts. This shift could also open up opportunities for emerging talents like Brahim Diaz and Eduardo Camavinga to thrive in wider roles.

3. Formation Tweak: The 4-4-2 Diamond

Real Madrid could adopt a tactical adjustment by shifting to a 4-4-2 diamond formation with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior spearheading the attack. This formation tweak would capitalise on the duo’s dynamic abilities and synergy, creating a potent attacking partnership.

In this setup, Vinicius and Rodrygo could operate as dual strikers, exploiting spaces behind opposition defences. Their close understanding and chemistry from shared experiences at Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team could lead to devastating link-up play and intricate combination play in the final third.

Moreover, this formation would enable Real Madrid to dominate the midfield with a compact diamond, providing defensive solidity and control in possession. The attacking fullbacks could exploit the width, adding an element of surprise to the team’s offensive strategy.

