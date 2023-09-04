Three players with the Most Assists in Football History

Football is a beautiful game, and part of what makes it so captivating is the ability to make the most unlikely passes to put your teammate in a position to score. Over the years, there have been many incredible players who have set up goals for their teammates, but today, three players have provided the most assists in football history.

These three players have left an indelible mark on the game of football, and their records will likely stand for years to come. Each of them brought something unique to the table, but their ability to create goals for their teammates is what sets them apart from the rest. Football is a team sport, and these players truly embodied the spirit of selflessness and sacrifice, which makes them truly legendary.

1. Lionel Messi

At the top of this elite list is Lionel Messi. Widely considered to be one of the best players of all time, Messi has racked up an incredible 361 assists in his illustrious career. Despite being primarily known for his goal-scoring exploits, Messi’s vision and passing ability have been equally as impressive, setting up countless goals for his teammates. Whether it be with a deft touch, a perfectly weighted through ball or a pinpoint cross, Messi always seems to find a way to create chances for his teammates.

2. Ferenc Puskas

In second place, with 359 assists, is Ferenc Puskas. The Hungarian legend was known for his incredible left foot, and his ability to both score and create goals made him one of the most complete players of his time. Puskas had a particular knack for threading passes through tight spaces and finding his teammates in the most dangerous positions. Despite being a prolific scorer himself, Puskas always prioritized his team’s success, and his assist record is a testament to that.

3. Johan Cruyff

Completing the podium in third place is the late Johan Cruyff, with 358 assists. The Dutch icon is perhaps best known for his pioneering role in the Total Football system, which placed a heavy emphasis on players’ ability to interchange positions and create space for each other. Cruyff’s impeccable technique and vision made him a nightmare for defenders, and he was equally capable of scoring as he was setting up his teammates.

