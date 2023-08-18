Three players who should leave Real Madrid this summer for regular playing time.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Real Madrid faces the potential departure of some of their players who are seeking consistent playing time elsewhere. These players, while integral to the squad, are considering opportunities where they can be assured of regular minutes on the field. Let’s delve into three Real Madrid players who could be on the move this summer.

1. Luka Modric:

Luka Modric, the Croatian midfield maestro, has been a stalwart for Real Madrid over the years. However, with the emergence of young talents like Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga, Modric’s playing time might be limited under Carlo Ancelotti’s management.

Modric’s desire to secure a spot in the EURO 2024 with regular playing time could prompt him to explore other options. While the midfielder initially turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia to remain in Madrid, the situation might evolve as the transfer window progresses. If Modric decides to move on, his departure would mark the end of an era at Real Madrid.

2. Andriy Lunin’s Goalkeeping Dilemma

Andriy Lunin, the Ukrainian goalkeeper, has been in a challenging situation at Real Madrid due to the presence of Thibaut Courtois and the recent loan acquisition of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea. Lunin’s prospects initially improved following Courtois’ injury, but the arrival of Kepa could complicate his pursuit of consistent playing time.

Lunin might consider a move to a club where he can establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper and continue his development. His talent and potential deserve regular exposure, and a loan or permanent move could provide him with the platform he needs.

3. Brahim Diaz:

Brahim Diaz’s return to Real Madrid from AC Milan was seen as an opportunity for him to solidify his spot in the squad. However, the tactical adjustments under Ancelotti, such as the diamond formation featuring Jude Bellingham, have made the attacking midfielder’s path to the first team more challenging.

With competition for the advanced midfield role intensifying, Diaz might explore options that offer him regular playing time and the chance to showcase his skills. While he undoubtedly possesses quality, his departure could be driven by the desire for consistent minutes on the pitch.

