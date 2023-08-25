Three Players Who May Have Nailed Their Shirts In Pochenttino’s Starting Eleven

Although, the season just got started for Chelsea, but they are few players who may have nailed their name in the first list and first eleven of Mauricio Pochenttino. Hence this article list three of those players;

1. Raheem Sterling;

The English man may not be a fan favorite at the moment, but he has shown his capabilities in Chelsea’s game this season and he looks to have displaced Madueke or Mudryk out of the starting XI already.

2. Enzo Fernandes;

For sure, the Chelsea Midfielder would make any team in England at the present, hence, he is untouchable in the team.

3. Jackson;

Chelsea haven’t had a better striker since the departure of Didier Drogba. Jackson is simply the replica of Didier Drogba for Chelsea. Although he hasn’t score.for the Blues, however, he has shown lots of promises in front of goals.

Let’s have your thoughts on the names the comment section.

