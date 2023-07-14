Three Players Who Could Compete For The Premier League Golden Boot Award Next Season

The premier league golden boot is an award given to a player with the most number of goals scored at the end of a particular season. This award is given to deserving players at the end of every season. Let’s take a look at three players who could compete for next season’s premier league golden boot.

1. Erling Haaland.

Norwegian International, Erling Haaland finished last season as the golden boot winner having scored 36 goals in 35 league appearances for Manchester City. Next season, he is expected to pick up from where he stopped. He is the favourite for the golden boot award.

2. Harry Kane.

One of the most prolific attackers in the world at the moment is Harry Kane. Despite playing in a team that performed below par last season, the English International scored 30 goals and provided 3 assists for Tottenham Hotspur.

As long as he remains with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, he would definitely compete for the premier league golden boot next season.

3. Darwin Nunez.

The third player on the list is Darwin Nunez who currently plays for Liverpool as a striker. The Uruguayan International scored 9 goals for Liverpool last season despite scoring 26 goals for Benfica in the previous season.

A lot was expected from him last season but given the fact that he was just getting acquainted with the Premier League, he was unable to perform to expectations. He is however expected to compete for the premier league golden boot next season as Liverpool’s No. 9.

Which of the three players mentioned above is most likely to win the award next season?

