Three Players Who Are On Manchester United Striker Wish List And Their Statistics

Manchester United has been on the search for a permanent striker in their quest to assemble a complete team capable of winning the English Premier League trophy. Since the beginning of the 2023 summer transfer window, several players have been linked with the club. Here are the key strikers who have been associated with Manchester United and their statistics in the 2022/2023 season.

1. Randal Kolo Muani: The French forward, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, possesses good finishing skills and the ability to create chances. He scored 23 goals during the 2022/2023 season.

2. Goncalo Ramos: The Portuguese striker was outstanding for Benfica in the 2022/2023 season, scoring 27 goals. This makes him a perfect fit for the Manchester United lineup.

3. Rasmus Hojlund: The Danish forward is the third striker being linked to Manchester United in the 2023 summer transfer window. Being young, he represents a long-term project for Manchester United. Hojlund scored 16 goals for Atalanta during the 2022/2023 season.

