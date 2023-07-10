Three players who are going to be missed the most after they left Chelsea

This summer, Chelsea is undergoing a big clearout. In order to overhaul and cut their big squad, the Blues have already sent seven first-team players during the current transfer window.

Some of these players were vital to the club, and their absence will be felt at Stamford Bridge.

3. Mason Mount

Mason Mount joined league rivals Manchester United this summer for £60 million, a decision that has enraged many London club supporters. The 24-year-old Englishman rose through the Chelsea junior systems and was regarded as a long-term Chelsea star.

Contract concerns and future ambitions, on the other hand, prepared the way for the departure of one of the Blues’ most creative and outstanding midfielders in recent years. Mount has played the most minutes for the club since making his first-team debut in 2019. He also has more goals (33), assists (37), and chances created than anybody else at Chelsea at the time.

This demonstrates how valuable the Manchester United midfielder was to his former employers.

2. Cesar Azpilicueta

After 11 years at Stamford Bridge, the Spain international announced his resignation from Chelsea.On a free transfer, the 33-year-old has joined Atletico Madrid. He had one year remaining on his contract with the Blues when he agreed to leave as a free agent.

With the Blues, he won every possible prize and was a conscientious and dependable player.Since 2019, the Spaniard has served as the club’s captain. His knowledge and leadership abilities will be sorely missed. To lead his team, Mauricio Pohettino will need to appoint a new captain.

The defender from Pamplona made 508 appearances for Chelsea and is sixth on the club’s all-time appearance list. In the process, he scored 17 goals and assisted on 56 others.

1. N’Golo Kante

Kante was a truly world-class player and a fan favourite owing to his work on the pitch.During his time at Stamford Bridge, he was heavily utilised by all of the coaches who led the team. The sole exception was last season, when he missed a significant amount of games due to injury, appearing in only nine games across all competitions.

Kante was the engine of Chelsea’s midfield, propelling the club to numerous victories. He was instrumental in their victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and the coveted UEFA Champions League.He was also named the club’s Player of the Year in 2018. He was a humble icon who appeared in 216 games for the Blues.

