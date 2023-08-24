Three players Mauricio Pochettino should start at all cost against Luton Town

Chelsea Football Club last played Luton Town in the English Premier League at home on August 31, 1991, with Kevin Hitchcock in goal. Since then, a lot has changed. Following a poor London derby against West Ham United at the London Stadium, one of the Premier League’s newest members travels to west London to face the Blues. With new additions coming in at a rapid clip, manager Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of decisions to make regarding the starting XI.

This has to be considered a must-win game at Stamford Bridge, especially against a team of Luton’s calibre. To instill confidence in a team that has only seen one goal from a non-defender this season, the enthusiasm must be evident from the start. Given the xG last weekend, some may claim the west London outfit was unlucky. That’s just part of life in the Premier League. Pochettino is aware of this, and a reaction should be forthcoming by Friday evening.

3. Moisés Caicedo

It is no secret that the most expensive move in English football history did not get off to a good start at his new club. The Ecuadorian made multiple errors in the second half, giving the home team energy when the Blues were looking for a creator in the attacking third.

Moises Caicedo has to get back on track in a blue shirt against Luton Town on Friday. He is clearly a great talent, and he and Fernandez might become the best midfield tandem in the Premier League as time goes on. With the west London club behind by a goal, the newcomer was thrown into the fire.

2. Raheem Sterling

New phone number. Raheem Sterling has been replaced. Nobody was more productive offensively against West Ham than the former Manchester City forward. Some may claim that was his best performance since joining the west London club. During his 90 minutes between the white lines, Sterling had 10 progressive carries and six successful take ons.

The Blues will need that kind of inventiveness to generate goal-scoring chances against a squad that will most likely play a deep block. He appeared to be a completely different player last weekend than he was during his debut season in blue. The assurance is present. His performance in east London could be a preview of the type of player the team’s new No. 7 could be throughout the season.

1. Malo Gusto of Chelsea

It just taken one game for Pochettino to realise he needed Malo Gusto in his starting lineup. The Frenchman played 82 minutes in his maiden start in the English Premier League, completing over 92 percent of his passes.

There wasn’t much that stuck out from the exhibition on the opposite side of London, but the summer tour shows that there will be more in the future. He is the seamless fit that the team requires in the absence of a player of James’ calibre. This is a game where Gusto may show off the shot-creation skills he demonstrated against opponents in Lyon. Luton, like Caicedo, gives the Frenchman a chance to have that “Welcome to Chelsea” moment that fans have been waiting for.

