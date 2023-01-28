Three players Man Utd could sign before Transfer Deadline Day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United could end a fairly disappointing January window with a bang if they’re able to seal deals for three of their top transfer targets.

So far, Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst are the only arrivals this month, with the former joining on loan from Crystal Palace following Martin Dubravka’s exit, and the latter signing on loan from Burnley after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure pre-World Cup.

By contrast, the Red Devils’ rivals have had fairly productive forrays into the transfer market.

Chelsea have been by far the most busy, signing David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Joao Felix (loan), Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, while Liverpool and Arsenal have added Cody Gakpo and Leandro Trossard respectively.

However, Man Utd could be set for a grand stand finale to the window, with pursuits of three transfer targets.

According to the Express, Man Utd could add three stars before the end of the month, namely Marco Reus, Youri Tielemans and Denzel Dumfries.

Last week, SportBild’s Christian Falk reported that there was a secret meeting between Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag and Reus’ representative, during which they discussed the possibility of a deal.

The German joined Dortmund back in 2012, but the 33-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer when his contract at the Signal Iduna Park expires.

Tielemans will also become a free agent this summer, and Man Utd have been linked with an early move, with Leicester potentially open to accepting a small fee for the Belgian instead of losing him for free in the summer.

Inter Milan ‘s flying wing-back Denzel Dumfries is the third player on the list, with the Dutch international still touted for a transfer to Old Trafford, despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s improved form and Diogo Dalot’s impressive rise to prominence. This one seems the most unlikely, especially as Dumfries’ contract at San Siro isn’t set to end until 2025.

Yekrash01 (

)