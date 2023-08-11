SPORT

Three Players Chelsea Signed in the Last Few Days and How They Would Fit In

  Chelsea’s major focus earlier in the transfer window was offloading players who were not in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. Now, the Blues have shifted their focus to signing players to strengthen the new manager’s chances of competing for the English Premier League title next season.

  In the last few days, the club has gone about doing this to the best of its ability.

  The club has signed Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes in a deal worth €27 million. AS Monaco centre-back, Axel Disasi was also signed as a cover for the injured, Wesley Fofana. 

  The latest player signed by the Blues is Robert Sanchez. The Spanish goalkeeper fell out of favour with Brighton and Hove Albion manager, De Zerbi last season as he was overlooked for Jason Steele. The Blues have paid €23 million to sign him from the Seagulls.

  Now, how would Chelsea fit all these players in? As mentioned earlier, Axel Disasi is expected to replace Wesley Fofana in the team, until the former Leicester City star returns. After that, if the Frenchman impresses, he could become the heir of Thiago Silva in the future.

  Lesley Ugochukwu would likely be allowed to go out on loan to continue his development. 

  Robert Sanchez on the other hand would either compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting spot or become the number-one goalkeeper if Mauricio Pochettino decides to allow Kepa to leave the club this summer.

  Despite completing these deals, Chelsea is still looking to make more signings. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, the club had lost out in the race to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion. 

  While Chelsea went in with a mouthwatering bid of £100 million, Liverpool won the race having offered the Seagulls £110 million for the defensive midfielder. Now, Chelsea would look at signing another midfielder and according to reports, that player could be Romeo La of Southampton. 

