Three players Barcelona could still sign before the transfer window ends to strengthen the team.

As the summer transfer window enters its final stages, Barcelona is still actively engaged in the market, looking to bolster its squad ahead of a challenging season. With a renewed focus on squad depth and quality, there are three players who could potentially be the missing pieces in Barcelona’s puzzle.

Photo credit: imjohn

1. Joao Cancelo:

Joao Cancelo’s name has been circulating in the transfer rumour mill, and his potential move to Barcelona could significantly enhance the team’s defensive options. The Portuguese right-back has proven his versatility, both defensively and offensively, making him an attractive prospect for any top club. Barcelona’s quest to solidify their backline could be fulfilled by Cancelo’s inclusion, offering defensive stability while also contributing to the team’s attacking dynamics. His ability to surge forward and provide quality crosses could make him an invaluable asset in Xavi’s tactical setup.

2. Lo Celso: Midfield Maestro

Barcelona’s midfield has been a hallmark of their success, and the potential addition of Giovani Lo Celso could add another layer of creativity and control to their play. Lo Celso’s ability to dictate the tempo of the game, combined with his vision and passing range, makes him an ideal candidate to strengthen Barcelona’s midfield engine. His versatility in playing different roles within the midfield could offer Xavi tactical flexibility, allowing him to adapt to various opponents and game situations.

3. Joao Félix:

Barcelona’s attacking lineup has been historically formidable, and the addition of Joao Félix could elevate their attacking prowess to new heights. The Portuguese forward possesses a blend of technical finesse, dribbling prowess, and goal-scoring ability that aligns well with Barcelona’s attacking philosophy. Felix’s versatility across the front line could provide Xavi with multiple options for unlocking defences. His partnership with fellow countryman and star player Cristiano Ronaldo has showcased his potential to flourish in star-studded setups.

Imjohn (

)