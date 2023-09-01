Three Nottingham Forest players who could make things hard for Chelsea

The stage is set for what promises to be an intriguing match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea this weekend. The Blues will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League, but they may have a tough task on their hands.

Of course, Chelsea will be aware of the threat that these three players pose, but that doesn’t mean they’ll have an easy ride. Nottingham Forest will be up for the challenge and will give their all to take something from the game

1. Taiwo Awoniyi

At the forefront of Forest’s attack is Awoniyi, who has been on fire lately. The Nigerian striker has been banging in goals left, right and center, and Chelsea’s defense will need to be on their toes if they want to keep him quiet. Awoniyi’s pace, power, and clinical finishing make him a potent threat, and the Blues will need to be at their very best to stop him from scoring.

2. Brennan Johnson

But Awoniyi won’t be alone in causing Chelsea problems. Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White have also been in fine form in recent months, providing the creative spark that Forest needs in the midfield. Johnson, in particular, has been catching the eye with his direct running, vision, and ability to score from long range. He could prove to be a handful for Chelsea’s midfielders, who will need to keep a close eye on him.

3. Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White, on the other hand, has been pulling the strings in the attacking third for Forest. His technical ability and eye for a killer pass have made him a key player for Chris Hughton’s side, and he will be looking to create chances for Awoniyi and Johnson throughout the game.

ShidNation90 (

)