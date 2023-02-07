Three Nigerian players who are currently the highest goal scorers in European top Leagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian players have been exceptional for their respective clubs in Europe top leagues this season and many of them have been able to score a lot of goals for their teams.

Some Nigerian players started the season on a lower note, but they have been doing pretty well in year 2023 and their excellent performances have never gone unnoticed.

The like of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala missed many matches for their clubs this season due to Injury, but they have been firing from all cylinders in the past few weeks.

Here are the three Nigerian players who are currently the highest goal scorers in their respective Europe’s top Leagues;

Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club of Italy

The 24-year-old has been superb for Napoli football club this season and he has been able to score the total number of 16 League goals for Napoli football club, and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A, four goals ahead of his compatriot Ademola Lookman.

Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona Women football club of Spain

The former Arsenal Women football club star has been firing from all cylinders for Barcelona Women football club this season, and she has been able to score three hat-tricks in her last four League matches for the club and she is currently the highest goal scorer in Spanish Femenina League with 17 goals.

Paul Ebere Onuachu

The former FC Midtjylland star completed a permanent move to Southampton football club in the English Premier League on transfer deadline day, following his outstanding performance for KRC Genk football club in the Belgium Pro League in the first half of the season.

Despite the fact that he has left KRC Genk football club, Paul Onuachu remains the current highest goal scorer in the Belgium Pro League this season with 16 goals.

