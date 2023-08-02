Three Nigerian descents who are playing for Chelsea football club

Chelsea football club confirmed the signing of French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes in a deal believed to be worth around £23m, he was unveiled by the club yesterday and have already linked up with the club at there preseason preparations base in the united state of America.

His arrival at Chelsea means the club currently has three players with Nigeria Igbo decent playing at the club, although none of the trio is currently playing for the Nigeria national team at the International level.

Lesley Ugochukwu was officially unveiled as Chelsea player yesterday Twitter photos.

Amongst the three players with Nigeria Igbo decent are Chukwunonso Madueke, the winger is of Nigerian Igbo descent but was Born in Barnet in England and currently represents the English national team at the under 21 level.

Chukwunonso Madueke Twitter photos.

The second on the list isCarney Chukwuemeka, the midfielder was born in Austria to Nigerian parents and then later moved to England am was raised in Northampton.

He currently plays for the England under 20 side.

Carney Chukwuemeka Twitter photos

Then off course Lesley Ugochukwu who just completed his move to Stamford Bridge, the midfielder is of Nigeria Igbo decent.

He is the nephew of former Rennes and super eagles of Nigeria centre-back Onyekachi Apam.

Lesley Ugochukwu Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)