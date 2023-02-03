Three new signings added to Chelsea’s Champions League squad
Following the closing of the January transfer window, the List A of players for the knockout stage of the 2022/23 Champions League has been submitted.
Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, and Mykhailo Mudryk are new names on List A for the team ahead of our round of 16 matchup against Borussia Dortmund.
Following are List A’s complete rules as well as List B’s rules:
List A of goalies
Arrizabalaga Kepa
Bettinelli, Marcus
Emmanuel Mendy
Defenders
T. Silva
A. Trevoh Chalobah
Reece, Ben Chilwell James\sKalidou Koulibaly
Azpilicueta, Cesar
Cucurella, Marc
Fofana, Wesley
Midfielders
Fernandez, Enzo
Kante, N’Golo
Tomas Kovacic
Pulisic, Christian
Loftus-Cheek
Sterling, Raheem
Mount Mason
Zakaria Denis
H. Ziyech
Gallagher, Conor
Chukwuemeka
Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Kai Havertz are forwards.
Champions League roster rules
For the duration of the competition, any club competing in the Champions League’s round of 16 may add up to three new players to its List A roster. Players who have previously competed for other clubs this season are not subject to any limitations.
However, if those new recruits increase the total number of players on List A—which consists of at least eight locally trained athletes, four of whom must have advanced through the club’s own ranks between the ages of 15 and 21—beyond the allotted 25 players, other athletes must be cut from the squad to make room.
Players on List B, who must have completed two years of training at their club and be 21 years old or younger, may still be updated up until midnight (Central European Time) the day before a game.
