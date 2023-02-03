Three new signings added to Chelsea’s Champions League squad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the closing of the January transfer window, the List A of players for the knockout stage of the 2022/23 Champions League has been submitted.

Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, and Mykhailo Mudryk are new names on List A for the team ahead of our round of 16 matchup against Borussia Dortmund.

Following are List A’s complete rules as well as List B’s rules:

List A of goalies

Arrizabalaga Kepa

Bettinelli, Marcus

Emmanuel Mendy

Defenders

T. Silva

A. Trevoh Chalobah

Reece, Ben Chilwell James\sKalidou Koulibaly

Azpilicueta, Cesar

Cucurella, Marc

Fofana, Wesley

Midfielders

Fernandez, Enzo

Kante, N’Golo

Tomas Kovacic

Pulisic, Christian

Loftus-Cheek

Sterling, Raheem

Mount Mason

Zakaria Denis

H. Ziyech

Gallagher, Conor

Chukwuemeka

Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Kai Havertz are forwards.

Champions League roster rules

For the duration of the competition, any club competing in the Champions League’s round of 16 may add up to three new players to its List A roster. Players who have previously competed for other clubs this season are not subject to any limitations.

However, if those new recruits increase the total number of players on List A—which consists of at least eight locally trained athletes, four of whom must have advanced through the club’s own ranks between the ages of 15 and 21—beyond the allotted 25 players, other athletes must be cut from the squad to make room.

Players on List B, who must have completed two years of training at their club and be 21 years old or younger, may still be updated up until midnight (Central European Time) the day before a game.

