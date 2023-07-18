Three Most Expensive Premier League Signings In The Current Transfer Window So Far

The Premier League is widely regarded as the top football league in Europe and beyond. Clubs in the league are notorious for spending large quantities of money on signing players in the transfer market.

While we may argue that the current transfer market for players is overpriced, this list will look at three of the most costly Premier League signings in the current transfer window (July 2023).

1. Declan Rice (€116.60 million):

The Gunners paid €116.60 million for the English defensive midfielder, who is now the most expensive signing in the summer window. Rice is well-known for his superb ball-winning abilities as well as his ability to provide midfield stability.

The former West Ham United defensive midfielder is also a skilled passer. He scored 28 goals in 245 appearances during his time at the London Stadium, and it will be interesting to see if he lives up to his price tag.

2. Kai Havertz (€75 million):

While many Chelsea fans believe Kai Havertz was a flop during his time at Stamford Bridge, Mikel Arteta recognised something special in the German forward and urged Arsenal’s management to sign him for €75 million.

Havertz is a forward who understands how to position himself in the opponent’s penalty box. During his time as a Chelsea forward, he scored 47 goals in 139 games.

3. Dominik Szoboszlai (€70 million):

While there have only been a few Hungarian offensive midfielders who have made a name for themselves in the football world, Szoboszlai has broken that jinx. The youngster is an imaginative midfielder, and his ability to boost the offence has been exceptional in recent times.

His prowess was on display as he contributed 42 goals in 91 appearances for RB Leipzig before being bought by Liverpool for €70 million in July 2023.

