Three More Departures That Could Occur at Real Madrid This Summer Transfer Window

Real Madrid is known for its high-profile transfers and star-studded squad, but the summer transfer window also brings potential departures. As the club looks to make strategic moves and reshape the team, there are several players whose futures at Real Madrid are uncertain. In this article, we explore three more potential departures that could occur at Real Madrid this summer transfer window: Jesus Vallejo, Andrey Lunin, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Photo credit: Marca

1. Jesus Vallejo, Struggling to Secure a Starting Role:

Jesus Vallejo arrived at Real Madrid as a highly promising center-back, but his time at the club has been plagued by injuries and limited opportunities. Despite loan spells at other clubs, Vallejo has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in the Real Madrid squad. With competition for defensive positions at the club being intense, it is possible that Vallejo could seek a move elsewhere in search of consistent playing time and the opportunity to reignite his career.

2. Andrey Lunin, goalkeeper, seeking regular playing time:

Andrey Lunin, the talented young goalkeeper, has found it challenging to break into the Real Madrid first team due to the presence of established shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois. Lunin has spent the past few seasons on loan at other clubs, showcasing his potential and talent. However, with limited opportunities at Real Madrid, he may consider a permanent move away to secure regular playing time and further develop his skills. A departure would allow Real Madrid to either promote another young goalkeeper or bring in an experienced backup option.

3. Aurelien Tchouameni, Attracting Interest from Top Clubs:

Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as one of the most promising midfield talents in European football. The young French midfielder was impressive for AS Monaco and Real Madrid last season, attracting interest from several top clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.

