Moises Caicedo has been linked to Chelsea Football Club since the start of this transfer window. The Blues have made several bids for the Ecuadorian International this summer but still Brighton & Hove Albion remains adamant and refuses to accept any of them. Just recently, The West London Side made a solid bid of 80 million pounds for the Moises Caicedo which was immediately rejected by Brighton as they remain firm on their asking price of 100 million pounds.

Well, in the event that Chelsea fails to secure Moises Caicedo’s deal away from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, I believe there are other options they can consider in the transfer window.

So in today’s article, I will be mentioning three midfielders Chelsea can consider as alternatives for Moises Caicedo. Let’s take a look.

1, Amadou Onana.

Amadou Onana is a young promising defensive midfielder Chelsea can consider signing as an alternative for Moises Caicedo. The Belgian International is very tough in the defensive midfield position as he makes brilliant tackles and also initiates his team’s attacks from the back. Amadou Onana is also not an overpriced player in the transfer market so it will be very easy for Chelsea to get his services from Everton if they decide to.

2, Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan International showed his immense quality in the last FIFA World Cup which earned him great attention from the media. The 26-year-old is a very brilliant player who can offer Chelsea a whole lot in the defensive midfield position. The Fiorentina Baller is very good at defending and also assists his team’s attack with his brilliant long through balls. Chelsea will benefit greatly from his quality next season if they consider getting his services from Fiorentina this summer.

3, Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese International was one of Fulham’s best players in the English Premier League last season. The 28-year-old does his defensive duties in the middle of the park brilliantly and also contributes really well to his team’s attacking play. Joao Palhinha is also a good option Chelsea should consider this summer.

