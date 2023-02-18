Three managers that could replace Graham Potter if sacked by Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s performance in their last five games was nothing to write home about because the club has not made any progress since they signed Graham Potter despite all the players he bought in the January transfer window.

Graham Potter could be under pressure since he has not recorded any winning in their last three games.

There are a lot of managers who could replace him if sacked by Todd Boehly such as Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane could be a favorite for Chelsea because the Frenchman did not have club his coaching presently.

He has a successful manager when he was still coaching Real Madrid and won a lot of trophies for the club.

it will be of benefit if Chelsea could turn their attention to signing the Frenchman in the next transfer window in the summer.

﻿Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique is also available because he has a good record as the England National team coach.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was Manchester United’s former Manager is also available if Chelsea could open a talk with him ahead of the next transfer window.

