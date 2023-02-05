Three Managers that could replace Graham Potter if he is sacked.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have been out of form since the start of the season. The team have been inconsistent with their performances. The team have managed only 1 win in their last 10 matches. This shows how inconsistent the Blues have been.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table after getting a draw against Fulham on Friday at the Stamford Bridge. The Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel this season due to the team’s inconsistent performances. The Club decided to sign Graham Potter as Tuchel’s replacement. However, Chelsea have still continued to struggle under their new Manager.

This means that Graham Potter is under pressure and might be sacked if the team continues to perform poorly. If the Manager is sacked, there are some great Managers available for Chelsea to sign.

1.Zinedine Zidane:

Former Real Madrid Manager, Zinedine Zidane is one manager that Chelsea can sign if they decide to sack Graham Potter. Zinedine Zidane is a great Manager. He helped Real Madrid win the Champions League title for three consecutive years (2016, 2017 and 2018). He also won the La Liga with Real Madrid. If Chelsea decides to sack Graham Potter, Zidane would be a great replacement.

2.Thomas Tuchel:

Despite sacking the Manager, many Chelsea fans still want him back. Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a lot of success at Chelsea. The former Manager helped the team win the Champions League, The UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. This shows how impressive the Manager was at Chelsea. If Chelsea sack Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel will be a manager the Club would consider signing.

3.Mauricio Pochettino:

Former Tottenham and PSG’s boss, Mauricio Pochettino is another good replacement for Graham Potter. The Manager has proven himself to be a World class Manager and he can definitely help Chelsea get back in form. If Chelsea decide to sack Graham Potter, they could sign Pochettino.

These are three Managers that can replace Graham Potter at Chelsea. The Blues will hope that they can get back to winning ways when they face West Ham next weekend.

What do you think?, Which Manager should replace Graham Potter?

