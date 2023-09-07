Three Man Utd Players Who Have Been Disappointing So Far This Season

The 2023-24 season has brought both hope and frustration to Manchester United fans. While there have been moments of brilliance, the team’s overall performance has left much to be desired. Here are three Manchester United players who have been disappointing so far this season:

1. Mason Mount

Mason Mount arrived at Manchester United with high expectations following a £64 million move from Chelsea. His versatility and ability to influence games from midfield made him an exciting addition to the squad. However, Mount’s performances in the early part of the season have raised concerns.

One of the primary issues has been his inconsistency. While he has shown flashes of his talent, he has struggled to maintain a high level of performance throughout matches. His passing accuracy has been below par, and he has failed to create scoring opportunities at the rate expected from a player of his calibre.

Mount’s lack of impact in key games has been especially disappointing. In matches against top-tier opponents, he has often been overshadowed by the opposition’s midfielders. United fans were hoping for more decisive contributions from Mount, but he has yet to establish himself as a consistent playmaker on the team.

2. Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been a talismanic figure for Manchester United since his arrival in January 2020. His ability to score goals, provide assists, and dictate the tempo of the game has made him a fan favorite. However, the start of the 2023–24 season has seen a dip in his form.

One of the noticeable areas of concern has been his goal-scoring record. Fernandes has struggled to find the back of the net with the same frequency as in previous seasons. His shooting accuracy and decision-making in front of goal have been questionable, leading to missed opportunities that could have made a significant difference in crucial games.

Furthermore, Fernandes’ influence in midfield has waned. He has encountered difficulties breaking down well-organised defences and creating goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. This drop in creativity has been a contributing factor to Manchester United’s struggles in the early part of the season.

3. Andre Onana

Andre Onana arrived at Manchester United with high expectations, especially after the departure of David De Gea. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was expected to provide stability at the back with his shot-stopping abilities and composure under pressure. However, his performances have been a cause for concern.

While Onana has displayed moments of brilliance, he has also been prone to costly errors. Some of the goals he has conceded have left fans and pundits questioning his positioning and decision-making. In a league as competitive as the Premier League, such errors can prove costly in the race for points.

