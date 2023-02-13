Three Man United Players That Erik Ten Hag Should Drop Ahead Barcelona Clash At Camp Nou

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be back in action as they will travel to Spain to face La Liga giants in round 32 of the European League competition on Thursday. Both teams are in good form and it will be a mouthwatering clash between the two teams. Despite a 2-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road, Manchester United was not at their best and they will need to be at their 100 percent if they are to win against Barcelona. Let’s take a look at three Manchester United players that Erik Ten Hag should drop ahead of the Barcelona clash.

1. Harry Maguire started against Leeds United and his performance against their rival didn’t merit him starting against Barcelona. He should be dropped to the bench.

2. Despite being named man of the match against Leeds United. Brazilian midfielder Fred should be replaced by Casemiro against Barcelona.

3. Wout Weghorst has not found the back of the net in his last five games for Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag should drop the Netherlands’ international. Marcus Rashford should replace him in the middle of Manchester United’s attack.

Dabbyvictor (

)