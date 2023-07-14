Three likely squad numbers for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku

France international attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku finally trained joined Mauricio Pochettino and his new club teammates at Cobham center for preseason preparations, the attacker who is expected to play a key role in this young Chelsea side was spotted performing different training drills and football walks.

The next burning question amongst Chelsea and many football supporters is what squad number the attacker will be given to at Stamford bridge, currently there are few fancy squad numbers but we have picked out three most likely number that he will take.

Christopher Nkunku at his first day of preseason preparations at Cobham center Twitter photos.

Squad number eight (8). The jersey number eight is mostly associated with Frank Lampard and it is currently vacant at the club.

Christopher Nkunku in today’s training sessions at Cobham center Twitter photos.

Squad number ten (10). Previously held by Christian Pulisic, Christopher Nkunku could takeover that shirt and possibly aim to become Chelsea new Eden Hazard rather than Christian Pulisic.

Squad number seven (7). ﻿The French man could look to inherit the squad number previously held by Ngolo Kante, the number seven squad number at Chelsea never fails to impress.

What squad number could be the best for Christopher Nkunku Twitter photos

