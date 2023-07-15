Three Key Signings to Boost Manchester United’s EPL Title Chances Next Season

Manchester United is determined to reclaim their status as Premier League champions and build on their progress from the previous season. With the goal of mounting a serious title challenge, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad with key signings that can elevate their chances. In this article, we highlight three potential signings that could significantly boost Manchester United’s EPL title aspirations next season: Randal Kolo Muani, Rasmus Højlund, and Goncalo Ramos.

1. Randal Kolo Muani, a Versatile and Dynamic Attacker:

Manchester United’s attacking options could benefit from the addition of Randal Kolo Muani. The talented forward has shown immense potential at Borussia Monchengladbach, showcasing his versatility, agility, and ability to contribute both as a striker and on the wings. Kolo Muani’s pace, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring ability would add an extra dimension to United’s attacking play, adding depth and competition to the front line. His ability to create and finish chances would further enhance the team’s goal-scoring prowess.

2. Rasmus Højlund

Manchester United could benefit from the signing of Rasmus Højlund. The Danish attacker has been highly impressive at Atalanta, showcasing his vision, passing range, and technical skills. Højlund’s ability to finish even the slightest scoring opportunities for his team would provide United with a much-needed attacking spark. His intelligence on and off the ball would strengthen their attacking presence and contribute to a more fluid attacking style.

3. Goncalo Ramos, a Powerful and Clinical Striker:

To bolster their striking options, Manchester United could turn to the services of Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese forward has emerged as a rising star at Benfica, demonstrating his physicality, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing ability. Ramos’ presence in the penalty area would provide United with a target man capable of winning aerial battles and scoring vital goals. His ability to hold up play and bring teammates into the game would complement the team’s attacking style and offer a different dimension to their attacking approach.

