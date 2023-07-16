Three Key Signings Barcelona Could Make to Boost Their La Liga Title Chances Next Season

After winning the La Liga title last season, Barcelona is looking to strengthen their squad and mount a serious challenge for the league title again in the upcoming campaign. With new manager Xavi Hernandez at the helm, the club is expected to make strategic signings to address their weaknesses and improve their chances of success. In this article, we explore three key signings that Barcelona could make this summer transfer window to enhance their La Liga title aspirations: Sofyan Amrabat, Oriol Romeu, and Gabri Veiga.

Photo credit: Marca

1. Sofyan Amrabat, a dynamic defensive midfielder:

One area where Barcelona could significantly strengthen is in the defensive midfield position. Sofyan Amrabat, currently playing for Fiorentina, has emerged as a highly talented and versatile midfielder. Known for his physicality, tenacity, and ability to break up opposition attacks, Amrabat would provide much-needed solidity and balance to Barcelona’s midfield. His presence would allow the creative players on the team to flourish while offering defensive stability. Amrabat’s strong work rate and tactical discipline make him an ideal signing for Barcelona’s midfield.

2. Oriol Romeu, Adding Steel and Experience:

To reinforce their midfield depth further, Barcelona could turn to Oriol Romeu, who currently plies his trade at Girona. Romeu is an experienced defensive midfielder who possesses excellent tackling abilities and positional awareness. His vast experience in Spanish football would bring a level of physicality and resilience that could benefit Barcelona in the rigorous challenges of La Liga. Romeu’s presence would not only provide depth but also offer mentorship to the younger midfielders in the squad.

3. Gabri Veiga, A Creative Force:

Barcelona’s attacking prowess has always been one of their greatest strengths. Signing Gabri Veiga, who currently plays for Celta Vigo, would bolster their attacking options. Veiga is a talented and creative midfielder known for his dribbling skills, vision, and ability to unlock defences with his incisive passing. His versatility to play in multiple positions across the attacking midfield line would add depth and variety to Barcelona’s attacking play. Veiga’s flair and ability to contribute with goals and assists would make him an exciting addition to Barcelona’s squad.

Imjohn (

)