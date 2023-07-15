The summer transfer window presents a crucial period for clubs to reshape their squads, and Arsenal is no exception. As the Gunners look to rebuild and make strategic moves in the market, there are several players whose departures could significantly impact the team. In this article, we explore three key departures that could occur at Arsenal this summer transfer window: Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, and Rob Holding.

1. Thomas Partey, Potential Departure:

Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal has come under scrutiny in recent months. The Ghanaian midfielder arrived with high expectations but struggled with injuries and inconsistent performances during his debut season. Rumours have circulated linking Partey with a potential move away from the club, and his departure would leave a void in Arsenal’s midfield. While his departure would be a blow, it could also provide an opportunity for Arsenal to reinvest and strengthen the midfield with a player who better fits their style of play.

2. Fabio Vieira, Youthful Talent:

Fabio Vieira, the promising young midfielder, has been attracting attention from various clubs across Europe. Despite his limited first-team appearances, Vieira has showcased his potential and technical abilities. His departure could be a result of seeking regular playing time to continue his development. While it would be disappointing to see him leave, it could open up opportunities for other talented prospects within Arsenal’s academy or provide the club with the opportunity to bring in a more experienced midfielder.

3. Rob Holding, defensive depth:

Rob Holding has been a reliable presence in Arsenal’s defence, providing stability and consistent performances. However, the emergence of younger defensive talents and the desire to strengthen the backline could see Holding depart this summer. His departure would leave a void in terms of depth at the centre-back position. Arsenal would need to ensure suitable replacements or promote from within to maintain a strong defensive unit.

