Three improvements that Cristiano Ronaldo has brought to Al Nassr since joining.

5 time Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the World when he decided to join Saudi Arabia’s side, Al Nassr in January. The Player joined the Club after he stated that he wanted a new challenge.

Ronaldo’s side failed to win any trophy with the Player this season but he still has another season to help the team win trophies. Despite Al Nassr failing to win any trophies, the team has improved since the Portuguese superstar joined the team. Here are three improvements

1.Increasing Popularity:

Al Nassr is now a very popular team in the World due to Ronaldo’s influence. Before Ronaldo joined the team in January, Al Nassr had 800,000 followers (eight hundred thousand followers) and now the team has over 15 Million followers on Instagram which is more than a lot of big European teams. This shows that Cristiano Ronaldo has increased the team’s popularity greatly.

2.Drawing in big Players:

Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn in a lot of big Players in Europe to Saudi Arabia. Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and Koulibaly are among the Players who have joined Saudi Arabia since the Ronaldo joined. Al Nassr recently signed former Inter Milan’s midfielder Brozovic and have almost completed the signing of Seko Fofana. This shows the impact the 5 time Ballon D’or winner has had on his Club.

3.Partnerships:

Al Nassr have also benefited in some big partnerships since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team. Nike are going to be producing the Club’s jersey next season. Ronaldo has been in partnership with Nike for a long time and it is easy to say that Al Nassr have also benefited from this.

There are more improvements in the team but these are three major improvements Al Nassr have benefited since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team and it is easy to say the team has greatly benefited from the “Ronaldo effect”.

What do you think?, Has Al Nassr improved since Ronaldo joined?

Sportsskid (

)