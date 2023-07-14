Three Goalkeepers Who Could Compete For The Premier League Golden Glove Award Next Season

The golden glove award is one of the most coveted awards for premier league goalkeepers. The award which is given to the goalkeeper with the most number of clean sheets at the end of a particular season, was won by David De Gea of Manchester United last season. Let’s take a look at three goalkeepers who could compete for the golden glove award next season.

1. Alisson Becker.

As far as the golden glove is concerned, Alisson Becker is a regular contender. Last season, he ended with 14 clean sheets just behind David De Gea who finished top of the clean sheets rankings. With Liverpool expected to be at their top form next season, Alisson Becker is expected to compete for the golden glove award again.

2. Aaron Ramsdale.

Another goalkeeper who could compete for the premier league golden glove award next season is Aaron Ramsdale. Just like Alisson Becker, Aaron Ramsdale finished last season with 14 clean sheets. If not for the injuries that plagued Arsenal’s defense towards the end of last season, he may have had more clean sheets than he recorded.

3. Ederson de Moraes.

The third goalkeeper on the list is Ederson who currently plays for Manchester City. Despite finishing last season with just 11 clean sheets, it’s most likely that he would be in contention for the golden glove award next season.

