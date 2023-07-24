SPORT

Three Footballers That Have Been Recently Linked To Chelsea

As the transfer market heats up, Chelsea has been linked with some exciting young talents from around Europe. The Blues are known for their astute transfer business, and the latest reports suggest that they have set their sights on three promising footballers to strengthen their squad.

First on the list is Rayan Cherki, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder from Olympique Lyon in France. Cherki is highly regarded for his technical skills, creativity, and eye for goal. His potential and versatility make him an attractive prospect for Chelsea’s attacking options.

Next up is Mohammed Kudus, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder from Ajax in the Netherlands. Kudus has been making waves with his performances in the Eredivisie and has drawn attention for his ability to dictate play from the midfield. His flair and dribbling ability make him an exciting addition to any squad.

The third target is Michael Olise, a 21-year-old right-winger from Crystal Palace in England. Olise has been catching the eye with his impressive displays in the Premier League, showcasing his pace, skill, and ability to deliver deadly crosses. His potential to provide width and creativity from the wing could add another dimension to Chelsea’s attacking play.

As the summer transfer window unfolds, Chelsea fans eagerly await the club’s decision on which of these talented youngsters they will pursue. Each player brings a unique set of skills and qualities that could enhance the squad’s dynamics. Ultimately, the decision will be in the hands of the Chelsea management, and the footballing world will be keenly watching to see which new star graces the Stamford Bridge in the upcoming season.

