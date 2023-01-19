Three Events That Happened The Last Time Ronaldo And Messi Met.

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The game between PSG and Al All Star would be one game to remember for a long time to come. The main reason why this game has gained a lot of attention is because Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would be facing each other one more time.

The rivalry between both players has never been witnessed In football, and might never be witnessed in a very long time. Both players are no longer in their prime, however, Messi’s performance this season is far better than that of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Ronaldo’s poor form could be blamed on lack of play time at Manchester United.

The Portugese striker shouldn’t be underestimated despite his poor performance this season as he is still a clinical finisher. The last time both players met was in a champions league group stage between Juventus and Barcelona. Juventus emerged victorious in the game as they defeated Barcelona 3-0

Both players performed impressively in this match. There are three significant events that happened in this match:

1.Ronaldo’s Brace: Cristiano Ronaldo outshined Messi in this game as he scored two penalty goals, while his rival failed to score.

2.Messi Dribbled Ronaldo: Lionel Messi failed to score in this game, but also made the headline after he dribbled Ronaldo.

3.Ronaldo Intercepted Messi: Lionel Messi could have scored a goal against Juventus if Ronaldo had not quickly intercepted him in the penalty box. This was also one memorable events in the match.

Which of these events do you think was more memorable? Drop comments below.

