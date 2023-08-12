Three decisions Mikel Arteta got wrong as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest unconvincingly

Arsenal began their 2023/24 season with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Due to e-ticketing issues, kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes, and the Gunners took some time to get going once the game began. Brennan Johnson squandered a golden early opportunity to put the visitors ahead, and he paid the price when Eddie Nketiah smashed home Arsenal’s first goal of the season following some excellent work from Gabriel Martinelli.

1. Starting Havertz in midfield

Starting Havertz in midfield was supposed to give the Gunners some much-needed attacking flair, but instead it left them exposed. Forest were all over them from the beginning, like a pack of wolves sensing weakness. Havertz’s attempts to keep possession were clumsy at best, and it wasn’t long before Forest made them pay.

2. Playing Timber out of position

Then there was Timber, played out of position as Arteta sought to plug a hole in his leaky defense. But the young Dutchman looked like a fish out of water, all at sea against the pace and power of Forest’s attacking players. It was like watching a child try to ride a bicycle for the first time, and Forest took full advantage.

3. Failure to substitute Havertz

But it was Arteta’s failure to substitute Havertz that really had the fans screaming in frustration. The German was a liability from the start, but Arteta seemed to be willing him to find his feet. As the minutes ticked by, the Gunners looked increasingly toothless, their fans’ jeers growing louder with every misplaced pass.

