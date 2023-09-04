Three Chelsea players who will be in line for their debut after the international break

The International football break will take center stage from this week which will automatically put hold to club football games especially in the top five leagues, Chelsea ended this weekend with a defeat against Nottingham forest at Stamford Bridge which means the players will depart with that defeat in mind.

After the international football break, the club head coach Mauricio Pochettino will welcome back few of his first team players like Reece James, Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile from injury but more importantly their are three new players who could be set for their debuts.

Chelsea suffered a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge at the weekend X photos.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic will push for a debut after the international football break especially with Robert Sanchez not convincing enough in goalpost for the last four games.

He will have the next two weeks to prove himself to the head coach Mauricio Pochettino and then maybe get his chance against bournemouth.

Djordje Petrovic Chelsea FC

Romeo La joined Chelsea this summer but the club is preparing him for his debut, he has been training at Cobham center and after the international football break, the supporters could finally see the talented midfielder make his debut.

Mauricio Pochettino and Romeo La Twitter photos.

Finally young striker Deivid Washington was surprisingly kept at the club while Mason Burstow was loaned out, Chelsea seems to have high hopes for the Brazilian.

He was an unused substitute at the weekend against Nottingham forest and be could make his debut after the international football break especially with Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku still out of the team.

Deivid Washington Twitter photos

