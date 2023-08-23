Three Chelsea Players Who Have Been Horrendous in Their First Two League Game So Far

In the early stages of the new Premier League season, Chelsea’s performance on the pitch has been less than stellar, and there are three players in particular who have failed to live up to expectations. Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez, and Mykhailo Mudryk have all had a disappointing start, leaving fans and pundits questioning their contributions to the team.

Nicolas Jackson, the signing from Villarreal, was expected to hit the ground running and find the back of the net for Chelsea. However, his performances have left much to be desired. Despite being presented with multiple scoring opportunities, Jackson’s lack of confidence has been evident. Fans had hoped he would become an integral part of Chelsea’s attack, but his inability to convert chances into goals has been a cause for concern.

Another player who has fallen short of expectations is Robert Sanchez. Initially seen as a backup goalkeeper, the unexpected departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid thrust Sanchez into the spotlight. Unfortunately, his performance has been far from convincing. Conceding a total of four goals in just two games has raised questions about his ability to hold his own as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian midfielder, has also struggled to make an impact. Despite being given opportunities as a substitute in both matches, Mudryk has failed to capitalize on the chances he’s been presented with. Whether it’s missing crucial scoring opportunities or failing to create chances for his teammates, Mudryk’s contributions have left much to be desired.

As Chelsea navigates through the early challenges of the season, the performances of these three players have undoubtedly been cause for concern. With their underwhelming displays, they must quickly find their footing and prove their worth to both the team and the fans. Otherwise, Chelsea’s pursuit of success in the league could be jeopardized by their lackluster contributions on the field.

