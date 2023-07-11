Three Chelsea players who deserve to wear the number ten shirt

In the world of football, certain numbers on the back of a jersey carry immense significance. One such number is the illustrious “10,” an emblem of skill, creativity, and leadership.

1. Christopher Nkunku

The highly rated French forward is a Chelsea player, but despite being unveiled at the club, he has yet to be assigned a squad number.

Christopher Nkunku fits the description of a player who can both score goals and create chances, and he might be Chelsea’s new number ten.

Amidst a wave of young talents at Chelsea, the Frenchman will stand out like a glowing ember. His impeccable vision, precise passing, and clinical finishing will dazzle spectators and silence doubters. Nkunku has been a lynchpin of creativity, injecting life and zest into his team’s attacking endeavors and will no doubt continue that at Chelsea.

2. Mykhailo Mudryk

Ever since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled despite his bewitching skills and flair on the flanks he’s known for. His exceptional speed, mesmerizing dribbles, and clinical decision-making will set him apart as a player next season if given the number 10 shirt.

By embracing his creative responsibilities, Mudryk will embrace the essence of the number ten shirt, and showcase the artistry that fans have longed for. He would undoubtedly relish the challenge and continue to elevate his game in pursuit of excellence.

3. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is expected to be central to Mauricio Pochettino’s team and should be allocated the number ten squad number. It would be remiss not to include the former Manchester City forward on this list. With his incredible ball control, majestic vision, and surgical precision, he possesses the artistry of a wizard on the field.

His magical foot conjures up intricate passes, devastating crosses, and mesmerizing long-range strikes. Unquestionably, Sterling’s elegant style of play will align harmoniously with the traditional expectations bestowed upon a Chelsea number ten. His magnetic presence and breathtaking performances would undoubtedly ignite passion among fans.

