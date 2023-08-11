Three Big Transfer Deals Were Completed in the Current Transfer Window in the Last Few Days

West Ham United had been one of the lowest-spending teams in the English Premier League in the current transfer window even after they sold their prized asset, Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal worth €116.6 million.

However, with about three weeks left before the closure of the summer transfer window, the club has started getting David Moyes players to strengthen the squad.

On Thursday, August 10, the club announced the arrival of one of the most coveted midfielders in the rank of Dutch Eredivisie giants, Ajax. Edson Alvarez remained with the club even when the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez left. However, he has gotten his move. The Mexican midfielder has been sold to West Ham United for €38 million.

Another big transfer deal completed this summer is the signing of Robert Sanchez by Chelsea. The Blues have strengthened their goalkeeping department after the departure of Edouard Mendy.

Robert Sanchez has joined the Blues from Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal worth €23 million. This deal means that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s position as the club’s number-one goalkeeper is under threat. However, it remains to be seen who Mauricio Pochettino would prefer as the go-to man in the goalkeeper department next season.

Paris Saint-Germain is actively looking to replace Kylian Mbappe. The French Ligue 1 club has made it clear that they want to sell the Frenchman before his contract expires next summer. However, the club also believes that the 24-year-old has an agreement in place with Real Madrid to join the Spanish La Liga club for free next year.

In a bid to replace Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos has been signed from Benfica. The Portuguese star was signed on loan with an obligation to buy next summer as ten French Ligue 1 club looks to deploy the same tactics used to sign Mbappe from AS Monaco few years ago.

DynamicSports (

)