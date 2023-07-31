SPORT

Three Best & Three Worst Players In Man United’s 3-2 Defeat To Dortmund

Manchester United suffered another preseason defeat as Borussia Dortmund defeated them by 3-2. Meanwhile here are the three best players of the match based on ratings:

1. Donyell Malen

The winger had a brilliant performance as he was the best player in the first half. He scored two goals for Dortmund to cancel Dalot’s opener and give his team the lead.

2. Karim Adeyemi

The winger had a decent performance as he gave three key passes and had an assist today. He also had numerous shots on target which contributed to the victory.

3. Donny Van de Beek

The Deutsch midfielder had a beautiful game as he supplied the assists for Dalot’s goal in the first half and Antony’s goal in the second half. He also completed two key passes and had two interceptions.

Here are also the worst players of the match:

1. Harry Maguire

The Three Lions defender had an awful game as he couldn’t cope with the pace of Dortmund’s attackers. He failed to perform his duties to prevent Dortmund’s two goals in the first half.

2. Victor Lindelof

The defender was not at his best today as he allowed Dortmund attackers to get passed him easily. He also made errors that cost his team today.

3. Sebastian Haller

The Dortmund striker had a terrible performance as he was wasteful today.

