Three Best Positions Potter Could Deploy Mykhailo Mudryk Against Liverpool.

The English Premier League is set to resume once again this weekend after an entertaining midweek football. We saw the likes of Manchester United settle for a 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, while Manchester City displayed an impressive comeback win against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The 4-2 win helped them close the gap on Arsenal who are the current league leaders. Chelsea on the other hand will be keen on building on their win against Crystal Palace last weekend. The 1-0 win was Chelsea’s second win after the World Cup.

Ahead of the Liverpool game, the Blues boss would be keen on unleashing his new arrival, Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian forward can play in different positions, but here are three positions Graham Potter could deploy the 22-year-old.

Left-wing.

The left-wing position is his preferred. Mudryk has shown how good he can be with the ball on his feet. He can dribble from the flank and bring in crosses to the box which will provide chances for number 9 to score.

Right-wing position.

Apart from his preferred position, the 22-year-old can also bring in another goal threat from the right wing. His versatility cannot be overemphasized

Supporting striker.

This position can only exist when the Chelsea boss decides to play a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 formation.

