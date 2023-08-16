Three Barcelona’s Potential Lineups Wit The Additions Of Cancelo, Felix, And Lo Celso This Summer

As the transfer window heats up, football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the potential moves that could reshape the landscape of their favourite clubs. For Barcelona, the possibility of signing Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix, and Lo Celso has sent ripples of excitement through the fan base. Let’s delve into the prospective lineups that could see these three talents donning the famous Blaugrana jersey.

Photo credit: Marca

Option 1: The Dynamic 4-3-3 Formation

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (RB), Jules Kounde (CB), Ronald Arajo (CB), Alejandro Balde (LB)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (CM), Lo Celso (CM), Pedri (CM)

Forwards: Joao Felix (RW), Robert Lewandowski (ST), Raphinha (LW)

In this setup, Barcelona boasts a well-balanced team, combining experience and youth. Joao Cancelo’s marauding runs from right-back add an extra dimension to the attack, while his defensive prowess ensures solidity at the back. Lo Celso’s creativity and work rate in midfield complement Frenkie de Jong’s ball-carrying abilities, and together with Pedri, they control the tempo of the game. Up front, the lethal trio of Lewandowski, Felix, and Raphinha promises goals galore.

Option 2: The Possession-Oriented 4-2-3-1 Formation

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (RB), Jules Kounde (CB), Ronald Arajo (CB), Alejandro Balde (LB)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (CM), Lo Celso (CM).

Attacking Midfielders: Joao Felix (CAM), Raphinha (RW), and Ansu Fati (LW)

Forward: Robert Lewandowski (ST)

This lineup maximises Barcelona’s ball-retention philosophy. Joao Cancelo’s presence adds an extra outlet down the right, stretching the opposition. Frenkie de Jong and Lo Celso operate in a double pivot, controlling possession and distributing the ball. The attacking trio behind Lewandowski is a creative force, interchanging positions to unlock defences.

Option 3: The Versatile 3-5-2 Formation

Formation: 3-5-2

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders: Jules Kounde (CB), Ronald Arajo (CB), and Andreas Christensen (CB/RB)

Midfielders: Joao Cancelo (RM/RWB), Frenkie de Jong (CM), Lo Celso (CM), Alejandro Balde (LWB), and Joao Felix (AM).

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (ST), Ansu Fati (ST)

Imjohn (

)