Three Barcelona players who were disappointing as Blaugrana struggled to beat Getafe

Barcelona’s problems continued at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, as a gritty encounter concluded in a 0-0 stalemate and Barcelona faltered in their La Liga season opener, with more fouls than clear chances produced.

Getafe’s dogged low-block and physical style of play got under the Catalans’ skin, and a first-half red card for Raphinha meant the Blaugrana’s title defence in 2023/24 got off to a rough start.

Barcelona’s problems away to Getafe continued, as they have yet to win at the Coliseum since September 2019, when Ernesto Valverde was still in charge.

1. Ilkay Gundogan

Exciting news for all football fans out there! Ilkay Gundogan has finally made his official debut for the Blaugrana. However, it was quite a rocky start for the talented midfielder as he had to face some pretty aggressive challenges from his opponents, preventing him from making a substantial impact in the game. But hey, it’s just the beginning and we know that this phenomenal player will rise above it all.

2. Raphinha

Devastated to see Raphinha’s outing end on a sour note. The Brazilian started off strong, showing his threat early on. However, after missing a golden opportunity, things quickly went downhill as he was booked for dissent and then, to add insult to injury, he committed a completely unnecessary elbow that got him sent off.

It’s always tough to see a player go down like that, but fans will stand by Raphinha and look forward to his next outing with their full support.

3. Robert Lewandowski

Disappointing game for Lewandowski, who seemed to have left his mojo back home. We’ve all seen him at his best – breaking records and winning games, but yesterday was a frustrating reminder that even the greatest players can have off-days.

From slipping on the pitch to failing to connect with his team, it just wasn’t his day. But hey, that’s the beauty of football – it’s unpredictable and full of surprises.

