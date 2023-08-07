Three Barcelona players who could leave before the new campaign kicks off.

As the new season approaches, the transfer market’s buzz intensifies, and Barcelona finds itself in the midst of speculation surrounding the futures of several players. While transfers can bring excitement and anticipation, they can also lead to departures that reshape a team’s dynamics. Here are three Barcelona players who could be on the move before the new campaign kicks off.

Photo credit: Marca

1. Ansu Fati:

The name Ansu Fati resonates with promise and potential, and it’s no surprise that the young talent has attracted interest from Europe’s elite. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly set its sights on Fati, lured by the prospect of adding his explosive attacking prowess to their ranks. Barcelona’s financial challenges have made them susceptible to lucrative offers, and the club must weigh Fati’s immense potential against its need for resources.

2. Andreas Christensen:

Barcelona’s defensive line could undergo changes this summer, with Manchester United reportedly eyeing Danish defender Andreas Christensen. The Premier League club’s interest suggests that Christensen’s attributes align with their requirements, prompting speculation about a potential transfer.

The departure of Christensen, if realised, would pose challenges for Barcelona’s defensive depth and chemistry.

3. Franck Kessie:

The allure of Saudi Arabian football has extended its reach, with reports indicating that Franck Kessie could be on his way to Saudi Arabia for a new chapter in his career. While the Saudi Pro League is gaining prominence, Kessie’s departure would create a void in Barcelona’s midfield. His energy, box-to-box capabilities, and defensive contributions have been crucial for the team.

Kessie’s potential departure reflects the changing landscape of modern football, where players consider various opportunities beyond traditional European leagues.

