SPORT

Three Barcelona players who could leave before the new campaign kicks off.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read

As the new season approaches, the transfer market’s buzz intensifies, and Barcelona finds itself in the midst of speculation surrounding the futures of several players. While transfers can bring excitement and anticipation, they can also lead to departures that reshape a team’s dynamics. Here are three Barcelona players who could be on the move before the new campaign kicks off.

Photo credit: Marca

1. Ansu Fati:

The name Ansu Fati resonates with promise and potential, and it’s no surprise that the young talent has attracted interest from Europe’s elite. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly set its sights on Fati, lured by the prospect of adding his explosive attacking prowess to their ranks. Barcelona’s financial challenges have made them susceptible to lucrative offers, and the club must weigh Fati’s immense potential against its need for resources.

2. Andreas Christensen:

Barcelona’s defensive line could undergo changes this summer, with Manchester United reportedly eyeing Danish defender Andreas Christensen. The Premier League club’s interest suggests that Christensen’s attributes align with their requirements, prompting speculation about a potential transfer.

The departure of Christensen, if realised, would pose challenges for Barcelona’s defensive depth and chemistry.

3. Franck Kessie:

The allure of Saudi Arabian football has extended its reach, with reports indicating that Franck Kessie could be on his way to Saudi Arabia for a new chapter in his career. While the Saudi Pro League is gaining prominence, Kessie’s departure would create a void in Barcelona’s midfield. His energy, box-to-box capabilities, and defensive contributions have been crucial for the team.

Kessie’s potential departure reflects the changing landscape of modern football, where players consider various opportunities beyond traditional European leagues.

Imjohn (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Arsenal agree fourth summer exit; Chelsea prepare third Caicedo bid

11 mins ago

Transfer News: Arsenal reject Monaco bid for Balogun, Maguire and Mc Tominay both wanted by West Ham

23 mins ago

Eng vs Nig (4-2): Super Falcons’ Goalkeeper, Chiamaka & Other Members Of The Team React

35 mins ago

Two Key Highlights in Arsenal’s win over Manchester City in FA Community Shield

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button